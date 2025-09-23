Court dismisses Imran's pleas seeking CCTV footage, halt of trial in GHQ attack case

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi has dismissed both petitions filed on behalf of the PTI founder Imran Khan in the May 9 GHQ attack case.

The case was heard by ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah. PTI founder’s counsels, Faisal Malik and Salman Akram Raja, appeared before the court, while special prosecutors Zaheer Shah and Ikram Amin Minhas appeared with their team.

The PTI founder’s lawyers had filed two petitions: one seeking provision of CCTV footage and court proceedings of September 19, and the other requesting suspension of proceedings until the High Court’s orders on transferring the trial to jail.

Lawyer Faisal Malik argued that they could not participate in the proceedings without consultation with their client. The court responded that the PTI founder had already boycotted the proceedings during the previous hearing after being connected, and advised them to challenge the matter of WhatsApp communication in the High Court.

Faisal Malik maintained that they had already challenged it, arguing that a WhatsApp call could not be considered equivalent to a video link. He requested time to challenge the earlier order of the court. However, the judge stated that proceedings could not be halted.

Prosecutor Ikram Amin Minhas argued that the defense had boycotted earlier hearings and was now only trying to delay the trial, stressing that prosecution witnesses still had to be recorded.

Prosecutor Zaheer Shah further stated that halting a trial has no legal basis and reminded the court that raising objections over judicial orders could amount to contempt of court.

The defense insisted that fair trial rights were being violated as the accused could not properly consult with his lawyers. Salman Akram Raja argued that a prisoner could not be presented over a WhatsApp call and that the court must follow the Constitution, not government instructions.

The court maintained that unless the High Court issued directions, the proceedings could not be suspended. After hearing arguments from both sides, the ATC dismissed both petitions filed on behalf of the PTI founder.

