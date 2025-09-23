Court upholds arrest warrants for CM Gandapur in liquor recovery case

case against KP CM Gandapur has been registered at Bhara Kahu police station

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The District and Sessions Court Islamabad has upheld the arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in the liquor and arms recovery case.

The hearing was adjourned without proceedings due to the unavailability of Senior Civil Judge Mubashir Hassan Chishti, and the case will now be heard again tomorrow.

A case against KP CM Gandapur has been registered at Bhara Kahu police station.

