Pakistan set to mark Saudi Arabia National Day today

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan is celebrating the Saudi National Day on Tuesday (today), with greater zeal after both countries signed a landmark defence agreement this month, official said, reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening their brotherly ties and expanding cooperation across every sphere.

The Saudi National Day is celebrated each year on September 23 to commemorate the proclamation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1932 by King Abdulaziz. This year, it comes days after Pakistan and the Kingdom signed a ‘Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement.’

To mark the Saudi National Day, Islamabad has been decorated with Saudi flags and pictures of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, with buildings adorned with green lights symbolising the colour of the Saudi flag.

“Every single time, whether it was economic hardship, or if there was any kind of defense-related situation, we always found the Kingdom [of Saudi Arabia] by our side and every single time, any issue, if Saudi [Arabia] needed support of Pakistan on any issue, whether it be foreign policy or any other issue, we have been by their side,” Musadik Malik, climate change minister who is also the focal person for Pakistan-Saudi Arabia bilateral collaboration, told the media, explaining the depth of their bilateral ties.

“This formalisation of a defence agreement has created a new zeal among the people of Pakistan and also the people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. So, I think, you would see the same things, all those things that have been happening forever, but with a greater zeal.”

This is the first time Pakistan will hold the Saudi National Day ceremony at the spacious Convention Center building in Islamabad on Tuesday evening, which is likely to be attended by top Pakistani government functionaries, officials of the Saudi embassy and other dignitaries.

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari and PM Sharif issued their special congratulatory messages for the occasion.

“On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I extend my heartfelt felicitations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the brotherly people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of their National Day,” Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari said in a statement on Tuesday.

In his message on the Saudi National Day, PM Sharif extended his warmest congratulations to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed and the people of Saudi Arabia for the exceptional development journey of the Kingdom.

“Millions of Pakistanis consider Saudi Arabia their second home, and are actively involved in its construction and development. The services of Pakistani brotherhood in Saudi Arabia are the cause of cordial relations, prosperity and progress between the two brotherly countries,” he said.