Wasa worker among three drown in sewage drain

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Three persons including a Wasa worker drowned in a sewage drain on Raiwind Road here on Monday.

Responding to a distress call about the tragic incident, rescue teams and police scrambled to the site and started rescue efforts by sending the dead bodies to hospital for medicolegal procedure.

Initial report suggests that the incident took place on Raiwind Road when two Wasa workers during cleaning the drain stuck in it, prompting two nearby people to jump into the drain to rescue them.

In their rescue efforts, they too drowned. Rescue 1122 personnel reached the spot and rescued one of the two Wasa workers, whereas the two passers-by drowned.

Further investigation was under way, with the agency and police collecting forensic evidence and recording statements regarding the tragic incident.

