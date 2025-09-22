Court hands 7-year jail term to Jamshed Dasti in fake degree case

The verdict was announced by District and Sessions Court in Multan on a case filed by ECP

MULTAN (Dunya News) - Awami Raj Party leader Jamshed Dasti has been sentenced for seven years in fake degree case.

The verdict was announced by District and Sessions Court in Multan on a case filed by the Election Commission against him for submitting a fake degree.

The Election Commission’s prosecution stated that Jamshed Dasti contested the 2008 election using a BA degree from a madrassa, which has no record with the Higher Education Commission.

The prosecution further stated that the accused violated Articles 62 and 63 and should be disqualified for concealing the truth.

Dasti had contested the election from Muzaffargarh’s NA-178 constituency, attaching the madrassa degree with his nomination papers.

After hearing the arguments from the lawyers, the court reserved its verdict and subsequently sentenced him to 7 years in prison.

In an earlier development, the ECP had also disqualified Dasti on the similar grounds.