Balochistan High Court grants bail to tribal leader in Degari honour killing case

Justice Iqbal Kasi approved the bail plea and directed Satakzai to submit surety bonds

QUETTA (Web Desk) - The Balochistan High Court on Monday granted bail to tribal leader Sardar Sherbaz Satakzai, a key accused in the Degari honour killing case, where a couple was brutally murdered, allegedly on the orders of a local Jirga.

Justice Iqbal Kasi approved the bail plea and directed Satakzai to submit surety bonds worth Rs500,000. The tribal leader had approached the high court after his bail request was earlier denied by a lower court.

The gruesome incident came to public attention when a video circulated widely on social media, showing a woman and a man being killed in a remote desert area near Degari, located on the outskirts of Quetta.

The footage revealed over a dozen men gathered with SUVs and pickup trucks nearby, as the victims were shot multiple times in what police termed an "honour killing."

According to police surgeon Dr Ayesha, the woman was shot seven times, while the man sustained nine gunshot wounds.

Also Read: Balochistan honour killings case: Murder suspect remanded for 10 days

Authorities say the killings were allegedly carried out on the orders of a local tribal Jirga.

The video triggered widespread outrage, prompting the Balochistan government to register a case under terrorism charges. Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the act, calling it "heinous."

Investigations revealed that the woman’s family was also complicit in the crime.

Her brother, Jalal Satakzai, was named as a prime suspect, while her mother, Gul Jan, appeared in a separate video defending the killings as part of "Baloch tribal customs.”

She denied that any unlawful action had been taken by the tribe’s elders.