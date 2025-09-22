ATC issues arrest warrant for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case

The judge has accepted exemption pleas filed by Elahi, Shibli Faraz and Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in federal capital has issued an arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser in connection with the judicial complex attack case.

During the hearing presided over by ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, the court directed authorities to arrest Qaiser and present him before court. The case has been registered at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station.

Meanwhile, exemption pleas from personal appearance were accepted for PTI leaders Parvez Elahi, Asad Umar, and Shibli Faraz. Elahi was represented in court by Advocate Sardar Muhammad Razzaq, while other PTI leaders were represented by a legal team including Sardar Muhammad Masroof Khan and Amna Ali.

The court noted that a response is still awaited from the Ministry of Law regarding the PTI founder's status. The next hearing has been scheduled for October 6, 2025.

