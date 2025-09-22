Four killed in two separate accidents in Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) – At least four persons were killed in two separate road accidents caused by over-speeding in Lahore on late Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the first accident occurred near Factory Area where a driver of a truck lost control of the vehicle due to over-speeding and ran over a motorcycle, killing two persons on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital. The identity of the deceased is not yet known. Police have seized the truck while its driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

The second accident took place at the Canal Road near New Campus where a motorcycle hit a roadside pole due to over-speeding, as a result two persons lost their lives.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Later, police have handed over the dead bodies to their heirs after completing necessary legal formalities.

