DG ISPR visits Cadet College Pallandri, highlights Pakistan's defence role

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry visited Cadet College Pallandri, where he held a special interactive session with students and faculty members.

During the gathering, participants paid tribute to the sacrifices and efforts of the Pakistan armed forces for their historic victory against India in the “Marka-e-Haq.”

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif briefed the students on Pakistan’s defence capabilities and the army’s vital role in safeguarding the homeland. Students and teachers thanked him for his detailed and insightful responses.

The college principal said the DG ISPR’s words and determination had further strengthened their morale.

Participants reaffirmed their resolve that any future Indian aggression would face a humiliating defeat, declaring that “Kashmir is Pakistan’s lifeline,” and that Pakistan and Kashmir are inseparable. They reiterated that, in line with Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision, Kashmir has always been and will remain a part of Pakistan.

The session also emphasized the importance of verifying news on social media before believing or sharing it. Attendees said the DG ISPR’s address provided valuable insight into the army’s sacrifices and its role in national defence.

They also expressed pride in the supreme sacrifice of Cadet College Pallandri’s first martyr, Major Rab Nawaz Tariq, and vowed to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army against any Indian aggression.

