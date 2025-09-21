Trains schedule affected as 13 coaches of freight train derail

Investigation will ascertain the cause of the derailment

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The schedule for the Up-trains was affected after 13 coaches of freight train derailed between Meting and Bolari on Saturday.

According to railway sources, 13 bogies of a freight train derailed between Meting and Bolari, 157 kilometres from Karachi. No casualties were reported in the accident.

The goods train was bound to Lahore from Karachi when it met derailment. Sources said that the Down-line is clear as the accident did not affect the track, while 149-UP Mehran Express was stopped at the Meting and 17-UP at Jhimpir.

It has been reported that Karakorum Express, Millat Express, Karachi Express, Green Lines, Tezgam and other trains have been stopped at different stations.

On the other hand, a relief train from Kotri was sent to the accident site. Officials said the cause of the accident will be determined after a thorough investigation.

Recent rains and floodwaters have badly affected railway tracks, particularly running from Punjab to Sindh, disrupting rail traffic and sending the relevant authority on its toes to rehabilitate the tracks.

