PBC chairman orders strict implementation of code of conduct as election schedule announced

A complete ban has been imposed on providing food to voters and supporters

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) - Punjab Bar Council Chairman and Advocate General Punjab, Amjad Parvez, has issued strict orders for the full implementation of the code of conduct after the schedule for Punjab Bar Council elections was announced.

A complete ban has been imposed on providing food to voters and supporters during the election campaign.

Candidates have also been prohibited from hanging banners and advertisement boards.

Talking to Dunya News, Amjad Parvez, who is also serving as the returning officer for the elections, stated that strict adherence to the code of conduct will be ensured to maintain a clean and transparent electoral process.

The Punjab Bar Council elections are scheduled for November 1, with the nomination papers of candidates currently being accepted.

Advocate General Amjad Parvez made it clear that lawyers involved in firing incidents will be disqualified and cases will be registered against them without any discrimination.

He emphasised that the election will be conducted fairly and in a transparent manner.

SCBA annual elections to be held on Oct 16

He added that he has talked to Lahore High Court Bar Association President Asif Naswana and Lahore Bar Association President Mubashir Rahman Chaudhry in this regard.

Amjad Parvez added that candidates used to arrange lavish meals for voters and supporters at hotels, costing millions of rupees.

This time, a total ban on such food arrangements has been imposed.

He also stated that candidates will not be allowed to go door-to-door for votes and may only campaign within bar associations. Any violation will lead to disqualification.

Meanwhile, following Advocate General Amjad Parvez’s orders, a cleanup operation has been launched against those hanging banners, irrespective of affiliation.

Banners of Punjab Bar Council candidates have been removed across Lahore division and other districts.