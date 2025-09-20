SCBA annual elections to be held on Oct 16

Polling will continue without interruption from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The annual elections of the Supreme Court Bar Association will be held on October 16.

According to the schedule, candidates can submit their nomination papers until September 27. Scrutiny of the papers will take place on September 29, while the preliminary list of candidates will be issued on September 30.

Appeals against the approval or rejection of nomination papers can be filed until October 1, and decisions on them will be announced by October 3. Candidates will have the option to withdraw their nomination papers on October 4.

On the election day, October 16, polling will continue without interruption from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

