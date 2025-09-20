Strict action to begin against unlicensed drivers in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The federal capital decided to take strict action against those driving without a valid license.

According to sources, starting from October 1, individuals caught driving without a license will face legal cases and arrests. The Islamabad Inspector General of Police has issued clear instructions to the traffic police to enforce this directive.

To facilitate government drivers, special arrangements have been made for them to obtain licenses at their offices. Additionally, sources revealed that violators will not only face legal action but will also be denied character certificates until they acquire a valid driving license.

Police officials further stated that drivers arrested for driving without a license will not be granted personal bail, emphasizing the seriousness of the crackdown.