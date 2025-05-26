Who is to blame: motorcyclist commits 313 violations, faces Rs335,300 fine

The shocking incident invites interesting comments

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Lahore traffic police in their crackdown on e-challan defaulters caught a motorcyclist facing 313 e-challans for traffic rule violations, with ultimately whooping Rs335,300 fine, amazingly over five times higher than the price of his two-wheeler.

One wonders who will pay the fine. Will he sell his bike? If yes, even then he is unable to get rid of this huge fine. Let the traffic police and the offender decide this.

The question arises why the traffic police let him commit rules violations for 313 times. Were they unable to trace him, or waiting for mounting of fine amount, with the aim of generating revenue for their department.

With the publication of this story, readers and social media users take to comment box to express what they feel about 313 e-challans and Rs335,300 fine.

One said, “Sometimes it seems traffic wardens are on roads only to issue challan tickets. They could be seen surrounding motorists, majority of them are motorcyclists and motor-cycle rickshaw drivers.”

One comments, “The defaulter has a computerised number plate, which the Safe City cameras scan, non-computerised number plates are not detected. So, the fine defaulter would be thinking why he fixed computerised number plate.”

Fine and punishment should be to check violations, not for generating revenue. The traffic police since long are facing allegations that they issue fine tickets to meet the target of revenue collection, commented another netizen.

Traffic police have launched a major crackdown on e-challan defaulters, targeting the top 1,000 vehicles with unpaid fines across the city.

Twelve special recovery teams have been deployed, who successfully seized 300 vehicles and collected overdue fines from their owners.

The teams are also visiting homes and offices of offenders to ensure recovery of long-pending dues. The operation continues as part of a citywide effort to enforce traffic discipline and recover government revenue.