Pakistan's registered voters reach 135 million

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) released the latest statistics on the number of registered voters across the country, revealing a significant increase in the electorate.

According to the newly issued figures, the total number of registered voters in Pakistan has reached 134,949,984.

The data shows that Punjab continues to have the largest number of registered voters, now standing at 76,812,589. Sindh follows with 28,287,201 voters, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has 22,300,321 registered voters. In Balochistan, the number has reached 5,638,084, and the Islamabad Capital Territory now has 1,211,879 registered voters.

These updated figures come as the country moves closer to its next general elections, underlining the growing importance of voter awareness and participation in Pakistan’s democratic process.



