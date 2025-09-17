ECP reserves verdict in Awami Raj Party's intra-party elections case

Party’s secretary general has also not provided any response on the matter

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reserved its verdict in the intra-party elections case of the Awami Raj Party.

A two-member commission, headed by the member from Sindh, heard the case regarding the Awami Raj Party’s intra-party elections.

During the hearing, Election Commission officials stated that Awami Raj Party President Jamshed Dasti had resigned, but the party has not confirmed his resignation. The party’s secretary general has also not provided any response on the matter.

At this point, KP member Justice (R) Ikramullah Khan remarked that Jamshed Dasti contested elections on a PTI ticket — how can he remain a member of two parties simultaneously?

Subsequently, the Election Commission reserved its decision in the Awami Raj Party intra-party elections case.

