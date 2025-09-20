Mastermind of Jaffar Express terrorist attack killed in Afghanistan

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The mastermind of Jaffar Express terrorist attack has been killed under mysterious circumstances in Afghanistan's Helmand province.

According to Indian media and social media reports, the incident occurred on September 17, 2025.

Sources confirm that Gul Rehman alias Ustad Mureed was a key figure in the banned terrorist outfit and served as a trainer and operational commander of its notorious Majeed Brigade. He was accused of orchestrating multiple high-profile terrorist attacks in Pakistan, targeting security forces, Chinese nationals, civilians, and various strategic projects.

"Fitna al Hindustan" has been held responsible for several deadly incidents, including attacks on the Jaffer Express, the Chinese consulate in Karachi, the Pearl Continental Hotel in Gwadar, and the Confucius Institute suicide bombing in Karachi. Other attacks linked to the group include the Khuzdar school bus blast, the Pakistan Stock Exchange assault, and the bombing at Quetta railway station.

Gul Rehman’s reported death is seen as a significant development, with security sources stating it underscores the continued use of Afghan soil for planning and executing terrorist operations against Pakistan.

The United States has officially designated the Majeed Brigade of “Fitna al Hindustan” as a global terrorist organization.

Furthermore, Pakistan and China have jointly called for the group to be listed under the United Nations' list of designated terrorist entities.

JAFFAR EXPRESS TRAGEDY



On March 11, the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) blew up train tracks and held up more than 440 passengers near a remote mountain pass in the Bolan district.

After a day-long standoff, security forces killed 33 attackers and rescued the remaining passengers. Terrorists had martyred 26 people before the launch of the operation. Four security personnel embraced martyrdom during the operation.

Addressing a press conference on March 14, Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry called India the main sponsor of terrorism in Balochistan. He added that the attack on Jaffar Express was a part of the same policy.

He further disclosed that the terrorists operated in groups and remained in contact with handlers in Afghanistan during the attack.

