New regulations issued for duck, waterfowl hunting in KP

PESHAWAR (Zeeshan Kakakhel) – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department on Saturday issued new rules and regulations for hunting ducks and waterfowl.

According to the notification, hunting has been completely banned in dams, lakes, ponds, and barrages across the province until December 31, 2025. Legal action will be taken against violators.

The announcement stated that 57 dams, lakes, and river areas in the province have been closed for hunting. Only designated locations will allow the hunting of Northern Pintail, Common Teal, Mallard, and other waterfowl. Each hunter will be permitted to hunt only five water birds per day.

According to the Wildlife Department, the fee for a live duck is set at Rs. 8,000, while the license fee for an unprotected duck is Rs. 2,000. The annual license fee for a hunting dog is Rs. 1,500, and the fee for a special duck-hunting gun is Rs. 500 per day.

The notification further stated that hunting will be completely prohibited before first light and after sunset. The use of electronic devices and call birds during hunting has also been strictly banned.

