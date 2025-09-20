Death anniversary ceremonies of Baba Guru Nanak begin today

Concluding ceremony of Baba Guru Nanak’s anniversary will be held on Sept 22

NAROWAL (Dunya News) – The three-day Jyoti Jot ceremonies marking the 486th death anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak are beginning today.

According to the administration, a large number of Sikh pilgrims from across the world and different cities of Pakistan are participating in the events. However, India has not allowed its pilgrims to attend the Jyoti Jot ceremony at Kartarpur, due to which the corridor remains closed, and no pilgrim will be able to participate via the Wagah route either.

Giani Gobind Singh said that the Kartarpur Gurdwara, as always, conveys a message of peace, love, and brotherhood, and these ceremonies are being held to carry forward that tradition.

The concluding ceremony of Baba Guru Nanak’s anniversary will be held on September 22.

In this regard, Chief Minister of East Punjab Bhagwant Mann Singh also strongly criticised the Modi government, but the Modi administration paid no heed.

