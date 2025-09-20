PMD predicts mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of country

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during next 24 hours, with only slight variation expected in coastal Sindh.

In Islamabad and surrounding areas, the weather is likely to remain hot and dry. Similar conditions are forecast for the plain districts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while Sindh is expected to remain mostly hot and dry, with partly cloudy skies likely in coastal areas. Balochistan will also experience hot and dry weather in most districts. In the northern regions, including Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail.

During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm, with isolated heavy falls, occurred in Upper Punjab and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Nokkundi remained the hottest city in the country on Friday with temperature surging up to 41 degrees Celsius.

