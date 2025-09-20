CTD kills three terrorists in Khyber IBO

The CTD spokesperson also informed that an Afghan national was among the slain terrorists.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) foiled a major terror bid and shot dead three terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber district of Khuber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday.

According to the CTD spokesperson, three terrorists of the Fitna-al-Khawarij were killed in the encounter. The CTD personnel also recovered three SMGs, twelve magazines with 135 bullets, and three bandoliers from the slain terrorists.

The CTD spokesperson also informed that an Afghan national was among the slain terrorists. The killed terrorists were identified as Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Karim, residents of Karak, and Noor Nabi, a resident of Nangarhar in Afghanistan, affiliated with the ISKP.

The CTD spokesperson said that the slain terrorist Muhammad Naeem was the mastermind of Chamkani suicide attack. A search operation in the area is underway to trace and apprehend the fleeing terrorists, the CTD added.

