Naval chief inaugurates dental college in Karachi

The construction of college is milestone in the institution's pursuit of excellence

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, inaugurated new building of Dental College and Hospital at Bahria University Health Sciences Campus, Karachi.

The construction of this college and hospital is a new milestone in the institution's pursuit of excellence in healthcare and education.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Naval chief appreciated Bahria University's efforts in establishing the building equipped with modern facilities and expressed satisfaction over Pakistan Navy's efforts in medical education.

The Naval chief said that the institution has the capacity to produce professional and competent dental experts.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials of Pakistan Navy, prominent experts in medical, dental and allied health sciences.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has acknowledged the crucial role of the Pakistan Navy in safeguarding the country’s maritime frontiers and ensuring naval balance across the region.

He made these remarks during a meeting with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf in Islamabad this week.

The prime minister highlighted the Navy’s steadfast contribution in securing national waters, praising its vigilance in protecting strategic maritime routes vital for national security and trade.