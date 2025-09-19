MNA Marwat doubts success of Sept 27 rally

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - National Assembly member Sher Afzal Marwat expressed doubts about the success of the upcoming Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally scheduled for September 27.

Speaking to Dunya News programme "Tonight with Samar Abbas", Marwat said the recent defense agreement with Saudi Arabia was a “pleasant surprise” and a significant achievement for the current government. He noted that Pakistan stands to benefit greatly from the deal and called it a positive step without any bias.

Commenting on PTI’s current strategy, he remarked that each political era comes with its own set of challenges. He shared his confusion over PTI’s approach, particularly the concept of “Azans” (calls to action) being spread through social media, stating it’s hard to understand the logic behind it.

Marwat expressed skepticism about the anticipated turnout for the Peshawar rally, saying expectations are unlikely to be met. He criticized the party's shift from protests to public gatherings, noting that there appears to be no clear strategy from PTI’s leadership.

He warned that PTI seems to have forgotten its protest narrative, and hinted that a new internal rebellion could emerge. "All responsibility has been handed over to Ali Amin Gandapur," he added, reiterating his belief that the September 27 rally is unlikely to be a success.



