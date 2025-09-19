Iran's nuclear programme issue should be resolved peacefully: Asim Iftikhar

Says there were already crises present in the region and the country would not tolerate instability

NEWYORK (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) Asim Iftikhar has said Iran’s nuclear program issue must be resolved peacefully.

While addressing the UN Security Council, Iftikhar said there is a need to establish mutual trust among both parties – US and Iran – as escalations would further complicate the situation.

He further said sanctions would destroy the opportunity of peaceful development. “Dialogues, diplomacy should be given time,” he added.

The permanent representative highlighted that both sides need to focus on facts and positive approach is required as Pakistan would not support any such policy which would create instability in the region.

He said there were already crises present in the region and the country would not tolerate further instability.