One hour of rain floods Gujrat city again

GUJRAT (Dunya News) - Just an hour of heavy rainfall flooded Gujrat city once again, causing severe inconvenience for residents as low-lying areas went underwater.

The downpour led to several feet of water accumulating in streets and neighborhoods. In one alarming incident, a motorcyclist fell into an open manhole but was fortunately rescued by bystanders at the scene.

Government offices, including the Deputy Commissioner's office, were also inundated, bringing official work to a standstill. Meanwhile, various areas in Lahore also witnessed rainfall.

In Faisalabad, heavy rain and hail brought relief from the intense heat, while in Sangla Hill, the downpour caused multiple power feeders to trip, disrupting electricity supply.