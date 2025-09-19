Unknown assailants open fire at former LHC judge Hassan Raza Pasha's chamber

Following the incident, police and lawyers rushed to the scene

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Some unknown assailants opened fire at the chamber of former Lahore High Court Justice Hassan Raza Pasha, who is also a member of the Pakistan Bar Council.

According to initial reports, the assailants not only targeted the private chamber but also fired shots into the air while standing on the main road, causing panic in the area.

Following the incident, police and lawyers rushed to the scene.

Sources further stated that the motive behind the attack has not yet been determined in the preliminary investigation.

However, police have collected evidence from the crime scene and have launched a probe.

Also Read: Justice Jahangiri moves SC against IHC verdict in fake degree case

Authorities have tightened security in the area, and further updates are expected as the investigation proceeds.

Earlier in the day, five judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) have individually filed appeals in the Supreme Court, contesting various actions and powers of Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar.

In their constitutional petitions, the judges argued that a judge cannot be barred from work by the High Court; only Article 209 of the Constitution allows such action.

Alongside filing appeals against decisions against them, Justices Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Babar Sattar, Saman Rafat, Sardar Ejaz Ishaq, and Mohsin Akhtar Kayani appeared at the Supreme Court, completed biometric verification, and submitted their appeals.