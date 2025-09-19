Justice Jahangiri moves SC against IHC verdict in fake degree case

Appeal filed by Justice Jahangiri has been allotted number 23409 in SC

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri on Friday challenged the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) decision in the fake degree case before the Supreme Court (SC).

Justice Jahangiri requested the apex court to suspend the IHC order, arguing that a judge cannot be barred from performing judicial duties.

In his petition to the SC, he contended that his rights under Article 10-A had been violated.

It must be remembered that a two-page order was issued by the IHC to bar Justice Tariq Jahangiri from performing judicial duties on Sept 17.

