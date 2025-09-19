Pakistan extends airspace ban for India by another month

The ban, started since April 23, would continue till October 23

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan has decided to extend the closure of its airspace for Indian flights for an additional month.

The Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA) has issued a new Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) extending the ban on Indian aircraft using Pakistani airspace.

According to the NOTAM, the closure of Pakistan’s airspace for Indian flights has been extended until October 23.

It should be noted that due to the Pakistan-India conflict, Pakistan has kept its airspace closed for Indian flights since April 23.

Pakistan had decided to shut down its airspace in response to Indian suspension of IWT after the Pahalgam attack.