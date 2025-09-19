Gilani visits flood-hit areas in Jalalpur Pirwala

He emphasises the need to further accelerate relief operations in the flood-hit areas

MULTAN (Dunya News) - Acting President and Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani said that additional tents and basic necessities are being provided to those affected by recent floods.

During his visit to the flood-affected city of Jalalpur Pirwala in Punjab, Gilani praised the Punjab government's relief efforts, calling them commendable. He emphasised the need to further accelerate relief operations in the flood-hit areas.

"We are committed to the rehabilitation of flood victims," he stated.

"There is a pressing need to support farmers in flood-affected regions, particularly in South Punjab, including Multan, Muzaffargarh, and Bahawalpur, which have suffered the most damage."

Gilani added that Pakistan Sweet Homes will take full responsibility for the orphaned children of flood victims.

The Senate chairman also shared that he had proposed to the prime minister that Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) funds be transferred directly to the bank accounts of those affected in flood zones.

Additionally, he suggested providing relief in electricity bills for the victims.

He reaffirmed that efforts are underway to ensure timely delivery of tents and essential supplies, and all relevant institutions are performing their duties efficiently. “This is not a time for criticism,” he noted.

“Arrangements for livestock fodder and nutritional supplements are also being ensured.”

Earlier, Gilani visited the affected section of the M-5 Motorway, where he was briefed by senior NHA officials.

He also visited the Chak 84/M Flood Relief Camp, accompanied by MNAs Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon and Syed Abdul Qadir Gilani, and Pakistan Sweet Homes Chairman Zamurd Khan.