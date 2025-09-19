Pakistan, China sign MoUs to enhance cooperation in various fields

President Zardari says textile park will boost industrial development and exports

ÜRÜMQI (Dunya News) – Pakistan and China have signed Memorandums of Understanding to enhance cooperation in the areas of textile, livestock industry and advanced emergency equipment.

President Asif Ali Zardari witnessed the signing of three MoUs between Pakistani and Chinese enterprises at Urumqi in China.

The first MoU was signed between Loyang Modern Biotechnologies and the Sindh government which focuses on modernizing Pakistan's livestock industry. The second MoU was signed between Beijing Asian Africa Longyue and ASM Services and it relates to the promotion and construction of a modern textile industrial park in Pakistan.

The third MoU was signed between Sichuan Chuanxiao Fire Trucks Manufacturing Company and ASM Services. It sets out a framework for cooperation in supply, distribution, sales, and after-sale services of fire trucks and advanced emergency equipment for Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, President Asif Ali Zardari said these MoUs would open new avenues of cooperation between Pakistan and China in sectors that directly support Pakistan's economic growth and public welfare.

He noted that modernizing the livestock industry will help improve food security and create job opportunities in rural areas.

Asif Ali Zardari said the textile park will boost industrial development and exports.

He said Pak-China partnership on fire trucks and emergency equipment will strengthen Pakistan's capacity to respond to disasters and protect communities.

