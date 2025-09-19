Five IHC judges move SC against CJ Sarfraz Dogar

The judges argued that a judge cannot be barred from work by the High Court

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Five judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) have individually filed appeals in the Supreme Court, contesting various actions and powers of Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar.

In their constitutional petitions, the judges argued that a judge cannot be barred from work by the High Court; only Article 209 of the Constitution allows such action.

They stated that the petitions were filed under Article 184(3), maintaining that under Article 202, only the Chief Justice can form benches according to prescribed rules, while the “master of roster” doctrine has already been struck down by the Supreme Court.

The petitions further requested that the notifications of February 3 and July 15 regarding administrative committees, along with their actions, be declared void, and that the recent rules of the IHC be declared unlawful. They also argued that under Article 199, the High Court cannot issue writs against itself.

Alongside filing appeals against decisions against them, Justices Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Babar Sattar, Saman Rafat, Sardar Ejaz Ishaq, and Mohsin Akhtar Kayani appeared at the Supreme Court, completed biometric verification, and submitted their appeals.

Justice Kayani clarified that under current rules, all judges cannot be made parties in a single petition, which is why separate appeals were filed.

Earlier the same day, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani also filed a separate constitutional petition in the Supreme Court, naming the CJ IHC and the State as respondents.

He argued that administrative powers cannot override judicial authority, the CJ cannot alter already formed benches at will, nor can he remove judges from the roster or prevent them from performing judicial duties.

