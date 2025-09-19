PHC seeks report from IG on mistreatment of transgender persons

PESHAWAR (Zeeshan Kakakhel) – The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday sought a report from the Inspector General of Police on a petition filed by a transgender person against the police.

The hearing was conducted by Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Faheem Wali, with the court directing the KP IGP to submit a report within 14 days.

The petitioner’s lawyer informed the court that police behavior towards transgender individuals across the province is inappropriate. He argued that transgender people are also citizens of this country and entitled to fundamental rights, yet the police are harassing them unnecessarily.

The lawyer further told the court that transgender persons in Peshawar and Swabi are being forcibly expelled from their districts, and incidents of their killings are on the rise, while the police have failed to provide protection.

The PHC adjourned the hearing after ordering the IGP to submit his report.

