GHQ attack case: Video-link hearing challenged, petition filed for Imran's production in court

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The Home Department’s notification regarding video-link trial in the GHQ attack case has been challenged, while a separate petition has also been filed seeking the physical production of PTI founder Imran Khan in court.

Lawyers of PTI founder Khan challenged the notification before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), which admitted the petition for hearing. Defence counsels Faisal Malik and Barrister Ali Bukhari will present arguments.

The defence counsel stated that the public prosecutor has also been served notice, and until a decision is made, it is unlikely that Khan will appear via video link. Advocate Faisal Malik said the PTI founder has refused to allow his lawyers to participate in a video-link trial.

He argued that video-link proceedings go against the principles of a fair trial, as lawyers cannot conduct a trial without in-person consultation with the accused. According to the Constitution and law, a fair trial requires meetings and consultation between counsel and client.

The court also prohibited obtaining a transcript of the video-link hearing. The defense warned that if force was used to impose a video-link trial, Imran Khan would not appear on video link.

Petition for court production

Separately, Advocate Faisal Malik filed a petition stating that for a transparent trial, the PTI founder must be physically produced in court.

He added that they were handed the notification for video-link trial yesterday, Thursday at 5 p.m. Salman Akram Raja will challenge the notification in the High Court today, and it will be heard before the Rawalpindi Bench.

Faisal Malik remarked that a fair trial cannot proceed without the accused’s presence, expressing hope that the court would summon him today. He criticized the government’s role as a party to the case, saying this is why a video trial cannot be acceptable.

It is noteworthy that the court had summoned three key witnesses today. Out of 119 witnesses, statements of 27 have already been recorded. After a two-and-a-half-month break, witnesses will again be testifying in the GHQ attack case today.

Outside the court, the road from the Commissioner’s Office to the District Council gate has been completely sealed. Parking for lawyers, accused, media vehicles, and DSNGs has been prohibited. Entry of additional lawyers into the courtroom is restricted, while carrying mobiles or recording videos inside court has been declared a punishable act.

A strong reaction from the defense lawyers to the video-link proceedings is expected. Aleema Khan said the video-link trial is unconstitutional and illegal, and they will not accept it. Advocate Tabish Farooq also asserted that they would not allow the video-link trial to take place. Faisal Malik added that either the PTI founder should be presented in court or a transparent jail trial should be conducted.