ATC extends interim bails of Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan and Azam Swati in May 9 cases

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bails of Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan, and Azam Swati in the May 9 cases.

During the hearing in the ATC Lahore on interim bail petitions in six May 9 arson cases, Judge Arshad Javed extended the interim bails of the accused Azam Khan Swati, Aleema Khan, and Uzma Khan until October 31.

Applications for exemption from personal appearance were filed on behalf of Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, while Azam Khan Swati appeared in court to mark his attendance.

PTI leader Hafiz Farhat Abbas was also present in court.

