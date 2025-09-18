Five killed, three injured in blast near Chaman border

The blast occurred in a car parking area near the border crossing

CHAMAN (Dunya News) - At least five people were killed in a powerful explosion near the Pak-Afghan border in Chaman on Thursday.

According to Deputy Commissioner Chaman, Habib Bangulzai, initial reports suggest that the explosive material was hidden in passengers’ luggage.

Authorities are currently working to determine the exact nature and type of the explosives used.

The deputy commissioner confirmed that three people were injured in the incident.

All the injured and deceased have been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment and identification.

Also Read: Security forces kill four terrorists in Khuzdar IBO

Following the explosion, police and security forces cordoned off the area and began collecting forensic evidence from the scene.

Investigations are underway to ascertain the motive and those responsible for the attack.

Earlier, the security forces killed four terrorists during an intelligence based operations in Khuzdar district of Balochistan.

The operation was conducted on September 17 on reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Thursday.

During the conduct of operation, own forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, four Indian sponsored terrorists were eliminated.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.