IHC reinstates Hafeezur Rehman as PTA Chairman

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court has suspended Justice Babar Sattar’s decision to remove the Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) from office.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Muhammad Asif and Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas heard the intra-court appeal against the removal order. Intra-court appeals had been filed by the PTA, the federal government, and the ousted chairman.

PTA Chairman Major General (R) Hafeez-ur-Rehman’s lawyer Qasim Wadood, the Additional Attorney General, and others appeared before the court.

During proceedings, the chairman’s counsel, Salman Mansoor, argued that relief was granted in the petition even though it was not specifically requested. He added that neither the rules were challenged nor was the Attorney General notified before the chairman’s removal, despite notice being mandatory. He further contended that under Article 199, relief not sought in the petition cannot be granted, and the court itself noted that arguments had not yet concluded.

Justice Muhammad Asif remarked that sufficient opportunity had been given. In response, the lawyer said two applications containing objections were filed but not considered, and that arguments on the admissibility of the petition were still pending. He argued that when lawyers were on leave, the court declared the hearing complete and reserved the judgment.

Additional Attorney General Rashid Hafeez argued that 64 candidates had applied nationwide, out of which 24 qualified, and the eligibility criteria were strictly followed. He said no candidate challenged the process in court, and the rules were amended with cabinet approval before the post was advertised.

Subsequently, the Islamabad High Court restored PTA Chairman Major General (R) Hafeez-ur-Rehman to his post.

It may be recalled that a day earlier, Justice Babar Sattar had issued a 99-page reserved judgment ordering the removal of the PTA Chairman, declaring his appointment unlawful and directing his immediate dismissal.