Islamabad High Court orders removal of PTA Chairman Hafeez Ur Rehman

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed the removal of Major General (retd) Hafeez Ur Rehman from his position as the chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA).

Justice Babar Sattar issued a detailed 99-page judgement, declaring the appointment unlawful and instructing that a senior member of the authority be appointed on a temporary basis.

In his verdict, Justice Sattar stated that the appointment of the PTA chairman was “not legally valid”. The court observed that the recruitment process “lacked integrity” and was tainted by “malafide in law”. The judgement noted that all subsequent steps taken by the federal government in filling the post of Member (Administration) through the contested advertisement held no legal effect.

The one-member bench said that an entire edifice of processes built on an “illegal foundation” must crumble upon such a basis. Consequently, the appointment of Hafeez Ur Rehman as chairman was deemed invalid.

During proceedings, the petitioner argued that under Section 3 of the Telecom Act, three member posts were created within the PTA, and the government had not authorised any additional position. The introduction of the post of Member (Administration), the petitioner said, was in breach of the PTA Appointment Rules.

It was highlighted that the advertisement for the new position was issued on 28 March 2023, when the rules did not provide for such a role. The PTA rules were later amended and published in the official gazette on 4 May 2023. The court was informed that despite this, Rehman was appointed first as Member (Administration) and later elevated to chairman.

The IHC had already observed in a 2023 order that any appointment made under the impugned advertisement would remain subject to the outcome of the petition. After hearing arguments from all sides, Justice Babar Sattar reserved the verdict on August 20, 2025, before announcing the removal order.