PM Shehbaz departs for London after completing successful Saudi Arabia visit

RIYADH (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has concluded his visit to Saudi Arabia and departed from Riyadh for London.

At the airport, Riyadh’s Deputy Governor, His Excellency Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Aziz, bid farewell to the PM.

Earlier, in a message on social media platform X, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the warm reception he received upon his arrival in Riyadh.

The PM said he was deeply moved and that the welcome reflected the longstanding love and mutual respect between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He added that he had a very pleasant and productive discussion with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, during which regional challenges were discussed and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation were explored.

It may be recalled that a day earlier, the premier had paid an official visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. On his arrival in Riyadh, Saudi F-15 fighter jets escorted his plane in a grand welcome.

Read also: Field Marshal Asim Munir's prominent role made Pak-Saudi defence pact possible

On the occasion, the PM was also presented with a 21-gun salute and a guard of honor by contingents of the Saudi armed forces.

Subsequently, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a “Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA)” in Riyadh. The agreement was signed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The pact reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to work together for peace and stability in the region and beyond. It aims to strengthen defense cooperation and joint protection against any aggression.

According to the agreement, any act of aggression against one country will be considered an act of aggression against both.

