PM 'deeply touched' by heartwarming welcome during Saudi Arabia visit

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) -Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that he was “deeply touched” by the heart warming welcome, accorded to him by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman on his visit to Riyadh.

“Deeply touched by the heart warming welcome, accorded to me by my dear brother HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, on my visit to Riyadh,” the premier wrote on his X timeline.

PM Shehbaz said that from the unprecedented escort provided to his aircraft by the Royal Saudi Air Force jets to the smartly turned out guard of the Saudi Armed Forces, the welcome reception spoke volumes about the abiding love and mutual respect between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.



He said that his “most cordial” talks with the Crown Prince covered a wide range of issues, reviewing regional challenges and enhancing bilateral cooperation, deeply admiring the Saudi leader’s vision and leadership that he provided to the Muslim world.

On the bilateral front, he said that he greatly valued the Crown Prince’s consistent support and his keen interest in expanding Saudi investments, trade and business ties between the two countries.

“It is my fervent prayer that Pakistan-Saudi Arabia’s friendship continues to flourish and attain new heights of glory. Inshallah,” he added.