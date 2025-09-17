CM Maryam launches electric bus service in Wazirabad

A total of 15 eco-friendly buses will operate on various routes in Wazirabad

WAZIRABAD (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday launched the electric bus project in Wazirabad, marking a significant step toward environment-friendly urban transport in the region.

The chief minister boarded an electric bus from Gakhar Mandi, where she personally experienced a ride on the new service.

A large crowd gathered along the electric bus route to welcome the chief minister, showering her and the bus with rose petals as a gesture of celebration and support.

During the inauguration ceremony, the chief minister was given a detailed briefing on the Wazirabad Electric Bus Project.

A total of 15 eco-friendly electric buses will operate on various suburban routes in Wazirabad. Each bus is equipped with Wi-Fi, mobile charging ports at every seat, and full air-conditioning, ensuring a modern and comfortable travel experience for passengers.

To ensure women’s safety and convenience, the buses include dedicated compartments for female passengers, while CCTV cameras have been installed to prevent any incidents of harassment.

The electric buses will run on routes from Wazirabad to Alipur Chattha and Wazirabad to Sheikhupura Morh.

Additionally, three specialized charging stations have been established in Wazirabad to support the fleet's operation.