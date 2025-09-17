Punjab govt launches first-ever e-taxi scheme under transport vision 2030

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has formally launched the province’s first-ever E-Taxi Scheme under Transport Vision 2030, aimed at modernizing urban transport while promoting eco-friendly mobility solutions.

In the first phase, 1,100 electric taxis will be distributed among citizens. Interested applicants can submit their applications online via the official E-Taxi Punjab website until October 5, 2025.

According to officials, the initiative will help reduce air pollution and fuel costs, providing citizens with a cost-effective and environmentally friendly mode of transport. The scheme is also expected to improve the urban transport system across Punjab’s major cities while creating new employment opportunities.

Under the plan, the government will provide a subsidized down payment facility for buyers, in addition to bearing the interest costs. For vehicles priced between Rs. 4 million and Rs. 10 million, the Punjab government will contribute Rs. 585,000 towards the buyer’s down payment, while the remaining amount will be financed by partner banks.

The provincial government had recently approved a financing scheme for electric vehicles, allowing partner banks to offer loans of up to Rs. 665,000.