IHC bars Justice Tariq Jahangiri from performing judicial duties

The written order also sought assistance from the Attorney General and Advocate General of Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A two-page order has been issued to bar Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Tariq Jahangiri from performing judicial duties.

The written order was released by Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Azam Khan.

According to the order, Justice Jahangiri has been stopped from working until the decision of the Supreme Judicial Council, as the case involves sensitive questions, including matters relating to the judge’s eligibility.

The IHC noted that a complaint against Justice Jahangiri is also pending before the Supreme Judicial Council.

The court directed that Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri be restrained from functioning as a judge until the Council’s decision.

The written order also sought assistance from the Attorney General and Advocate General of Islamabad on October 21, while granting a plea from another petitioner to become a party in the case.

