Wholesale punishments must come to an end now, says PTI chairman

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar has said that wholesale punishments must now come to an end, warning that ruling through hatred will only harm Pakistan.

Speaking to the media at Peshawar High Court (PHC), Gohar said that hearings were held today on the disqualification cases of Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, and Abdul Latif, adding that the Election Commission had unlawfully disqualified them.

He urged the court to resume the hearing tomorrow, expressing hope in the judiciary. “We expect justice to be visible. What happened yesterday with Justice Tariq Jahangiri of the Islamabad High Court is regrettable. No judge can be stopped from performing judicial duties. Public confidence in the judiciary is already shaken, and the Supreme Court should take action. PTI founder Imran Khan’s criminal cases in Islamabad High Court should be heard promptly,” he stated.

The PTI chairman said people are in a state of despair, calling on the Chief Justice to ensure pending cases are dealt with according to law.

Gohar added that if the judiciary had kept an eye on lower courts, PTI leaders would not have received 100 years in sentences collectively. “The spree of punishments must end now. Governing through hate will only damage Pakistan,” he remarked.

