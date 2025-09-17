Security forces kill five Indian-sponsored terrorists in Khuzdar

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists

RAWALPIND (Dunya News) – Security forces have killed five Indian sponsored terrorists during an intelligence based operation in Khuzdar District of Balochistan.

The operation was conducted on reported presence of terrorists on night 14/15 September 2025, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday.

During the conduct of operation, own forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, five Indian sponsored terrorists were sent to hell.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipeout the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice,” read ISPR statement.

Earlier, the security forces killed 31 Indian-sponsored terrorists in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The operations were conducted in Lakki Marwat and Bannu on 13-14 September.

On reported presence of terrorists, an intelligence based operation was conducted by the security forces in Lakki Marwat where own troops effectively engaged the militants’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, fourteen were eliminated.

Another intelligence based operation was conducted in Bannu District and in ensuing fire exchange, seventeen more terrorists were neutralized by the security forces.

