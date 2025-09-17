PM Shehbaz inaugurates Pakistan TV Digital English Channel

Prime Minister toured various sections of the new channel

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday inaugurated Pakistan TV Digital’s English channel, calling it a vital step in strengthening Pakistan’s voice on the global stage.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Information Secretary Ambreen Jan, and senior officials accompanied the Prime Minister during the visit.

The Prime Minister toured various sections of the new channel, interacting with young professionals and commending their enthusiasm.

He emphasized that their role is “crucial in countering external narratives.” He added that the digital channel aims to provide authentic news to effectively respond to misrepresentation and propaganda against Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif also recorded his first interview for broadcast on the newly launched channel.

Briefing the Prime Minister, Minister Attaullah Tarar said Pakistan TV Digital will serve as a proactive and credible voice of the country in the English language, bridging the information gap and acting as a public diplomacy platform.

He added that the initiative is designed to challenge one-sided narratives dominant in Western and Indian-influenced media.