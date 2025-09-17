Three terrorists killed as attacks thwarted in Bannu, Karak

The attack on the Miryan police station was foiled within 20 minutes

BANNU (Dunya News) – Police have successfully thwarted terrorist attacks in Bannu and Karak districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A spokesperson for police said terrorists first attempted to attack Miriyan Police Station and later Mazang checkpost.

He said the attack on the Miryan police station was foiled within 20 minutes due to effective strategy.

The spokesperson added that dozens of terrorists attacked the Mazang checkpost with heavy weapons and exchange for fire lasted for one hour.

Police eliminated three terrorists and injured four others, forcing the terrorists to retreat as they escaped from the scene with bodies of their accomplices.

During the exchange of fire, three policemen were also injured.

An attack on a police station in Karak was also foiled as security officials fought bravely, forcing the terrorists to flee.

BALOCHISTAN

Meanwhile, at least three Levies personnel and one FC official were martyred and six others were wounded in terrorist attacks on police stations and Levies in Sherani area of Balochistan province on Tuesday.

According to sources, terrorists fired rockets at police stations and Levies posts as a result three Levies personnel and one FC official were martyred and six others sustained injures. Six security personnel were also seriously injured.

The communication systems at the stations were completely destroyed while a Levies vehicle was severely damaged in the attacks. Upon receiving the report, additional forces were summoned from Zhob.

Rescue teams immediately shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital in Zhob. Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation against the terrorists.

