Presence of over 250 terrorists of 'Fitna-al-Khawarij' reported in Bajaur

Around 22,500 families have been temporarily displaced from parts of Mamund tehsil of Bajaur

BAJAUR (Dunya News) – The presence of more than 250 terrorists of 'Fitna-al-Khawarij' has been reported in Mamund tehsil of District Bajaur in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Due to security concerns, around 22,500 families have been temporarily displaced from parts of Mamund, while security forces have successfully cleared multiple areas. A three-week deadline has been set to complete a targeted operation against these militants in the area.

According to security officials, the operation has faced challenges as efforts were made to avoid major civilian casualties. So far, 4,500 families have returned to the cleared areas.

Authorities further revealed that a few local individuals are acting as facilitators for terrorists of Fitna-al-Khawarij. Officials urged the local population to cooperate, saying that with their support, the operation could be completed within a few days.

