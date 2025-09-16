Pakistan warns of 'dangerous escalation' as Global Sumud Flotilla faces Israeli strikes

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has joined 15 other nations in voicing concern over the safety of the Global Sumud Flotilla, a maritime convoy carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza, after reports of Israeli drone strikes damaged two of its vessels.

The flotilla, made up of more than 100 ships and backed by four regional alliances, set sail from Tunisia aiming to break Israel’s blockade on the enclave and deliver urgent aid.

The joint declaration was issued by the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Ireland, Libya, Malaysia, Maldives, Mexico, Oman, Qatar, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain and Türkiye. According to Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan, the participating nations stressed that the flotilla’s objectives included delivering aid to Gaza, raising awareness about urgent humanitarian needs, and pressing for an end to the conflict.

PR No.2️⃣7️⃣7️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣



Statement by Pakistan and Fifteen other Countries on Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza https://t.co/NSSAmNdBmp

⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wkPM2XnQWi — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) September 16, 2025

He emphasised that peace, humanitarian assistance and adherence to international law – including humanitarian law – remain shared principles of the governments involved. The statement urged all parties to refrain from unlawful or violent action against the convoy and to respect international law.

Jamaat-e-Islami senior leader and former senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, travelling with the flotilla, confirmed that Israeli drones had repeatedly targeted the convoy. Mushtaq called on the Pakistani government to set up a rescue and relief mission for Gaza, underlining the risks faced by activists on board. Among the passengers are Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg and Hollywood actress Susan Sarandon, joining pro-Palestinian activists from multiple regions.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office reiterated that any violation of international law, including attacks on vessels in international waters or unlawful detention of participants, would be subject to accountability. The flotilla’s participants and their human rights, it warned, must be respected.

Images released from Syros island in Greece showed supporters lighting flares during the departure of two boats – Electra and Oxygen – as part of the Global Sumud Flotilla. The fleet comprises alliances including the Freedom Flotilla Coalition from Europe, the Global March to Gaza from the Middle East, Sumud Nusantara from Asia, and Sumud Maghrib from Africa.

NOW at #HRC60



The @UN Human Rights Council is holding an urgent debate to "discuss the recent military aggression carried out by Israel against the State of Qatar on 9 September 2025"



Watch LIVE here⤵️ https://t.co/FoBYfu6oZh — UN Human Rights Council (@UN_HRC) September 16, 2025

Meanwhile, Pakistan also condemned Israel’s September 9 strike on Qatar, which killed five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer. Addressing the UN Human Rights Council, Pakistan’s ambassador Bilal Ahmad warned that the attack constituted “a dangerous escalation”, joining calls for accountability led by Qatar and backed by numerous countries.