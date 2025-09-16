PM Shehbaz hails Pakistan Navy's role in protecting maritime frontiers

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has acknowledged the crucial role of the Pakistan Navy in safeguarding the country’s maritime frontiers and ensuring naval balance across the region.

He made these remarks during a meeting with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The prime minister highlighted the Navy’s steadfast contribution in securing national waters, praising its vigilance in protecting strategic maritime routes vital for national security and trade.

PM @CMShehbaz has commended pivotal role of Pakistan Navy in safeguarding country’s maritime boundaries and maintaining naval balance in region@dgprPaknavy #News #RadioPakistan https://t.co/ELxjh3xpKa pic.twitter.com/55XWmkOKB4 — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) September 16, 2025

Shehbaz Sharif also commended the Pakistan Navy’s efforts during the Marka-e-Haq against India, recognising its historical significance in defending the homeland. He noted the institution’s sacrifices and achievements, calling it a vital pillar of the nation’s defence system.