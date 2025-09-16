US Chargé d'Affaires Natalie Baker visits Kasur flood relief camps

KASUR (Dunya News) – US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker on Tuesday toured flood relief camps in Kasur, meeting families displaced by the devastating floods.

During her interaction, she not only spoke with the affected communities but also held children in her arms, expressing compassion for their plight. Baker reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to supporting Pakistan’s recovery efforts.

She met Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed, discussing ongoing emergency operations. She highlighted America’s provision of life-saving supplies during disasters and acknowledged Pakistan’s coordinated response to the crisis. Visiting camps in one of the most severely impacted districts along the River Sutlej, she spoke with displaced families and relief workers, commending their strength and endurance.

The US envoy lauded the tireless work of relief teams and praised the district administration for ensuring no lives were lost in the area. She acknowledged the resilience shown by the people of Kasur in facing the disaster and assured that the US would continue to stand alongside Pakistan in its flood recovery initiatives.

During her Lahore visit, Baker also engaged with members of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) and a diverse group of young professionals from sectors including business, IT, education, arts, and culture. She stressed America’s commitment to fostering economic growth and job creation in Pakistan, stating that the US seeks to bring advanced technology, innovation, and enterprise to promote shared prosperity for both nations.